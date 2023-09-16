Carrie Underwood eager to follow Taylor Swift’s footsteps to boost her music career

Carrie Underwood has recently decided to revamp her music career from country to pop just like Taylor Swift.



A confidante of Carrie told National Enquirer, “Carrie says that in her heart, she feels like a rock 'n' roll singer — and since she has conquered the country music world, she's up for a new challenged.”

“But country music execs are praying she doesn't pull the trigger,” remarked an insider.

It is reported that Taylor was “country music's top-selling female artist when she switched from country to pop in 2014 and saw her career boom.

The source told the outlet, “It really hurt the country music industry when Taylor left.”

“Her albums no longer counted for country music sales, she no longer drew listeners to country music radio — and she no longer appeared on the country music award shows,” claimed an insider.

After spending nearly, a decade as a pop singer, Taylor’s Eras Tour set records and brought in a lot of profits for the songstress.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Carrie already hit a rough patch with husband Mike Fisher and it’s rumoured that her marriage was “on thin ice” amid her busy tour schedule.

However, the source claimed, “The tables have turned. Carrie used to be paranoid about Mike when he was playing ice hockey and travelling around with the team with all those groupies hanging around. Now he's paranoid about her being so many miles away.”