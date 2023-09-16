Russell Brand faces serious allegations of sexual assaults

Four women have alleged renowned comedian Russell Brand of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when the actor was at the height of his fame.

Russell Brand, who worked for BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 as well as starred in Hollywood films, also faces allegations of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, following a joint investigation.

Brand, 48, vehemently denies the allegations and in a video posted online on Friday, stated all of his relationships have been consensual, before accusing the media of a "co-ordinated attack".



He had received letters from a “mainstream media TV company” and a newspaper which he said included a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks”.

“Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute,” he said.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies and as I have written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.”

He continued: “Now during that time of promiscuity the relationships I had were absolutely, always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I am being transparent about it now as well."

“To see that transparency metastasised into something criminal, that I absolutely deny, makes me question is there another agenda at play.”

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, the actor and comedian previously said he had no regrets about his previous sexual behaviour, claiming to have had intimate relationships with hundreds of women in the past.

Brand was married to US pop star Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012 but has now married to Laura Gallacher, the sister of presenter Kirsty, and the pair have two children, Mabel and Peggy.