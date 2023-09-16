Miriam Margolyes ‘regrets’ over Matthew Perry comment on Graham Norton show

Miriam Margolyes has recently expressed her regret of making a comment to Friends star Matthew Perry on The Graham Norton Show back in 2020.



In her new memoir Oh Miriam: Stories from an Extraordinary Life, the Harry Potter star recalled appearing on Graham’s BBC show alongside Matthew, British actress Gemma Arterton and musician Jack Savoretti.

During the show, Matthew was stunned when Miriam revealed she had never watched Friends because of co-creator Marta Kauffman who she thought was “a monster”.

Miriam wrote in her new book, “Matthew was expecting a bland conversation that stayed on the surface of things, but I was warming to my theme and immediately launched in, burrowing deeper.”

However, Miriam disclosed one exchange with Matthew she felt bad was when she asked him “if he was an alcoholic”.

“On reflection, I really wish I hadn’t,” said Miriam, adding this was one of the few times she “didn’t quite ‘mesh’ with another guest on a chat show”.

Elsewhere in her new memoir, the actress hit out at horrid Steve Martin, whom she worked with in the 1980s, and revealed she once flashed an “exhausted” Martin Scorsese.