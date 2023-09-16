Olivia Rodrigo showers praise on friend Jenna Ortega: 'She's kind and deserving'

Olivia Rodrigo shares sweet childhood memories with Disney Channel alum Jenna Ortega

Olivia Rodrigo has reminisced good old times with her friend and popular actress Jenna Ortega during their time together on Disney.

During an exclusive interview with Wired, the Vampire singer has answered the most searched questions about her from Google.



During the interview, Olivia opened up about her friendship with fellow Disney Channel alum Jenna.

While recalling her childhood memories, the 20-year-old singer shared, "Jenna and I grew up together on the Disney Channel, which is a very strange way to grow up."



Later, she expressed her happiness for Wednesday actress’ remarkable success.



"I'm so happy for her and all of her success. I truly don't know anyone more kind or deserving," said Olivia.



Olivia and Jenna have appeared as on-screen best friends in one of the episodes of Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark in 2018.



The All I Want singer played the role of Paige who was one of the main characters in the show, whereas, Jenna made a memorable cameo in a season two episode called The BFF.

