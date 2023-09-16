Halle Berry 'disappointed' with Drake for using her photo for 'Slime You Out' cover

Halle Berry called out Drake for using her photo without permission

Halle Berry is disappointed with Drake after he used her photo to announce his collaboration with SZA earlier this week.

The In My Feelings singer and SZA posted a photo of Berry slimed at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday, to tease their collaboration on the rapper’s upcoming album For All the Dogs.

The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram Friday to post a quote that read, “Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!”

When a user asked about her thoughts on Drake using the photo for his singer, the Catwoman actress responded: “Didn’t get my permission. “That’s not cool I thought better of him !”

She continued: “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !”

While a coterie of fans sided with Berry against the unsolicited use of her photo, many defended Drake for his move, saying, “u literally not even the actual official cover art he just posted that pic to announce it you tryin way too hard to be a victim [sic].”

“U could find the pic on Google I don't see the problem,” stated another.

“It’s just a pic of green slime you’ll live relax,” a third affirmed.