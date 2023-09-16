Watch: Dwayne Johnson, John Cena pose friendship goals at WWE: ‘Welcome home’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and John Cena are friendship goals in a now viral video posted by WWE.



During WWE SmackDown! on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver, the two wrestling champions shocked the crowd by going head-to-head, as seen in a clip shared to the WWE's official account on X (previously known as Twitter).

The beginning of the behind-the-scenes video shows Johnson, 51, and Pat McAfee, the sports analyst for ESPN.

When the two had finished shaking hands, McAfee motions to Johnson behind the camera, saying, “Hey, there's a guy, he can't see you,” referring to the 46-year-old Cena's famous wrestling catchphrase, “You can't see me.”

Then, as the camera pans around, Cena can be seen silently standing behind Johnson and gazing directly ahead while holding his hands behind his back. Johnson approaches his former adversary while the audience erupts.

The two men face each other expressionless, straight faces, but they are unable to maintain their expressionless posture before grinning at each other.

“I see you trying to smile!” Johnson said as he jagged at Cena, who nodded his head in agreement. The Peacemaker star then held his hand out for Johnson to shake, telling him, “Welcome home.” The two hugged it out and the audience cheered loudly.

Fans react on Dwayne Johnson, John Cena’ friendship

Fans poured positive feedback online, many of whom were pleased to discover that the old rivals had softened.

“This was cool to see, Strikes did us fans wonders low-key,” noted one wrestling fan, pointing to Hollywood’s ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes that commenced this summer.