Deepika Padukone gives a peck to Shah Rukh Khan at Jawan’s success bash

Deepika Padukone gives a sweet cheek kiss to 'Jawan' co-star Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable bond has been leaving their fans in awe as the actress gave a peck to King Khan at Jawan’s success bash.

Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped some stunning pictures of herself from the event, in which the Bajirao Mastani star looked dead gorgeous in a white saree with a black shimmery border.

However, her last photo with Shah Rukh grabbed the attention of couple’s fans.



The 37-year-old was seen giving a sweet cheek kiss to her Chennai Express co-star.



"It’s the last one for me," the actress captioned the post.

As the picture went viral online, fans of the on-screen duo started to pour in love in the comment section.



A fan wrote, "It's the last one for all of us."

"King and Queen of Bollywood," another said.

The blockbuster film has smashed all the previous records and as per latest reports, Jawan has earned over $70 million (INR650 crore) worldwide.

Directed by Atlee, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani while Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have made special appearances in the film.

The film was released in theatres on September 7.