Deepika Padukone gives a peck to Shah Rukh Khan at Jawan’s success bash

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable bond has been leaving their fans in awe as the actress gave a peck to King Khan at Jawan’s success bash.
Taking to Instagram, the actress dropped some stunning pictures of herself from the event, in which the Bajirao Mastani star looked dead gorgeous in a white saree with a black shimmery border.
However, her last photo with Shah Rukh grabbed the attention of couple’s fans.
The 37-year-old was seen giving a sweet cheek kiss to her Chennai Express co-star.
"It’s the last one for me," the actress captioned the post.
As the picture went viral online, fans of the on-screen duo started to pour in love in the comment section.
A fan wrote, "It's the last one for all of us."
"King and Queen of Bollywood," another said.
The blockbuster film has smashed all the previous records and as per latest reports, Jawan has earned over $70 million (INR650 crore) worldwide.
Directed by Atlee, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani while Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have made special appearances in the film.
The film was released in theatres on September 7.
Amber Heard claimed Jason Momoa wanted her to get fired from 'Aquaman 2' after Johnny Depp defamation trial
Britney Spears’ sons Jayden and Sean Federline recently moved to Hawaii with father Kevin Federline
Justin Bieber collaborated with P. Diddy on a song for rapper's newly released album album 'The Love Album: Off the...
Lili Reinhart opened up about her ‘crazy’ body dysmorphia and OCD being triggered by unrealistic expectations
Miriam Margolyes claimed that Steve Martin was 'careless' while punching her in 1986 movie musical
Kanye West and his ‘wife’ Bianca Censori were recently spotted in Berlin, Germany waiting in Kebab line