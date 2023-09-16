Lili Reinhart talks ‘cruel’ body dysmorphia struggles as skinny arms are ‘glamorized’

Lili Reinhart shared one of her biggest insecurities and accused mainstream media for creating unrealistic expectations for women.

The Riverdale alum opened up about her ongoing struggle with body dysmorphia (BD) on X (previously Twitter) in an effort to “let other women know they aren’t alone.”

“My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently?” she posted.

“I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women,” the 27-year old actress expressed.

“We’ve glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you’re a literal adolescent,” she noted.

Reinhart, who has been vocal about her experiences with anxiety, OCD, and BD, remarked, “I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD,” quipping that “maybe it’s a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD.”

This isn’t the first time that the Hustlers star has shared her thoughts and experiences with body image issues, especially as an actress.

“I’ve felt very insecure due to the expectation people have for women on tv, what they should look like,” she Tweeted in 2020, noting that she sometimes feels “intimidated” by her Riverdale castmates’ physiques when she has to do a scene in her underwear.

However, the Swimming Lessons: Poems author wanted to “be strong” for her young female viewers, stating that “I want other young women to see my body on tv and feel comfort in the fact that I’m not a size 0. And I’m not a perfect hourglass shape.”