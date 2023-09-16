Cara Delevingne debuts new Colourful ‘Spikes’ hairstyle at London Fashion Week

Cara Delevingne attended the 2023 Vogue world show at London Fashion Week in a super punk, rock star look.



At the fashion show after-party, the supermodel recently made a stunning hair change debut, revealing a crazily colourful mohawk.

Cara appeared to channel her inner Rockstar at the event on September 14 as she wore her new hairstyle in an updo with spiky crown-like strands.

Her stands were also painted in a variety of pink, green, and yellow hues, and the centre of her head was covered in black patches that resembled leopard print.

The 31-year-old had a genuine Rockstar moment earlier in the night when she got intimate with FKA Twigs as the singer was performing on stage during Vogue's fashion show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Cara wore an oversized, black-studded leather jacket, a red shirt dress, ripped fishnets, and black combat boots for the performance. The Cellophane singer wore a black bodysuit with cutouts and lace-up heels.

Cara previously debuted a stylish bob-length cut and brilliant blonde hair colour in April before transitioning into her punk-rock period.



