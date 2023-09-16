Bayern Munich and Leverkusen level thrilling Bundesliga showdown

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Exequiel Palacios celebrates scoring an injury-time penalty to snatch a draw at Bayern Munich. AFP

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen played out an action-packed 2-2 draw in a thrilling Bundesliga encounter.

Harry Kane's early goal for Bayern set the tone, but a superb free-kick by Alex Grimaldo quickly levelled the score. Bayern appeared to secure victory with Leon Goretzka's late goal, only for Exequiel Palacios to convert a stoppage-time penalty and rescue a point for Leverkusen.

In a top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash, Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen delivered an enthralling 2-2 draw that kept football fans on the edge of their seats.



Harry Kane, in his fourth appearance for Bayern, made an immediate impact by scoring an early goal. The English striker found the back of the net just seven minutes into the match, heading home from close range after Leroy Sane's corner.

However, Leverkusen quickly responded with a moment of brilliance. Alex Grimaldo's superbly executed free-kick left Bayern's goalkeeper, Sven Ulreich, with no chance as the ball dipped into the top corner of the net.

The game's tempo remained high, and Bayern captain Thomas Mueller expressed frustration over what he perceived as "two interesting decisions before the two goals we conceded." Mueller particularly contested a free-kick that led to Leverkusen's equalizer.

As the match approached its conclusion, Leon Goretzka put Bayern ahead in the 86th minute, seemingly securing all three points. The goal came after a fine assist from substitute Mathys Tel.

However, the drama didn't end there. A VAR review in injury time revealed a foul by Alphonso Davies inside the box. Exequiel Palacios stepped up for Leverkusen and coolly converted the penalty, ensuring that his side remained unbeaten this season.

The contentious late penalty decision left Bayern's coach, Thomas Tuchel, and captain Mueller questioning the call. Tuchel remarked, "In the 94th minute, in a top game, it's too little. It was super soft."

With this result, both Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen sit level at the top of the Bundesliga table with 10 points from four matches.

The intense encounter sets the stage for an exciting season ahead in German football.