Sofía Vergara stars as drug lord in Netflix’s new ‘Griselda’ after Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara as drug lord Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s new ‘Griselda’ after Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofía Vergara goes into a shocking transformation for Netflix’s new TV series Griselda after her recent divorce from Joe Manganiello.



In Netflix's newest limited series, the Modern Family alum will debut a sinister new look for her role as notorious Miami drug lord Griselda Blanco.

The 51-year-old actress sports dark wavy hair and dons vintage outfits from the 1970s and 1980s in the first look images shown below.

Vergara hardly resembles her usual red carpet-ready self thanks to some skilled makeup and styling.

The Emmy-nominated actress has reportedly been wanting to represent Blanco since before Modern Family's run in 2020, according to the show's creator Eric Newman.

"She had collected tons of images and stories and people who knew her," he said, as per EW.

"And she had really gone deep on someone who felt the pressure that she felt. I think that she really understood what it was like. She's got a son and she came to this country as a young mother with not much of a plan."

It will be the America's Got Talent judge's first TV job since she and estranged husband Joe Manganiello revealed in July that they are divorcing after seven years of marriage, claiming "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

Griselda debuts in January 2024.



Have a look at Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco in first-look photos shared by Netflix.





