Royal family shares King Charles latest post on Prince Harry's 39th birthday

King Charles received hero's welcome in Kinross as he helped mark 40th anniversary of community facility on Friday amid his estranged son Prince Harry's birthday celebrations in Germany.

The 74-year-old has been out and about visiting an anti-poverty charity in Perthshire while his son Harry was celebrating his 39th birthday with wife Meghan Markle hundreds of miles away in Germany at the Invictus Games.



Royal family shared the footage of King Charles's latest outing to its official social media handles, captioning: "What a welcome to Kinross!"

The monarch did not share even a single word on Harry's big day even though he spoke to members of the public during a walkabout in the town centre of Kinross, where hundreds of well-wishers, including scores of Saltire-waving schoolchildren, lined the streets of a Scottish town to catch a glimpse of the King.



Kinross & District Pipe Band also performed a selection of songs to mark his arrival, including Scotland The Brave. The King shook many hands during the visit, but he could not pulled at Harry's heartstrings as he publicly did not wish him a very happy birthday on his big day.

Inside the day centre, dozens of senior citizens gave the King an enthusiastic three cheers as he unveiled a plaque to mark its 40th anniversary. Prince William and Harry's father Charles chatted with several pensioners patiently awaiting their pork lunch. He was also heard to joke to a group sitting at one table: "At least they don't make you do the washing up."

Harry and Charles have not been together since the Coronation in May and the father-son duo did not make time to see each other last week either when both were in the UK at the same time.



The Duke of Sussex's relationship with his father and brother Prince William has remained firmly rooted at rock bottom since Harry took aim at his dad in both his Netflix series and his controversial memoir Spare and also heavily criticised his stepmother Queen Camilla.