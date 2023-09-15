Sofia Vergara steps out as she gets ‘annoyed’ with Howie Mandel's 'single status' jibe

Sofia Vergara has been pictured for the first time since Howie Mandel's jibe about her single status.

The actress cut a sombre figure as she was seen leaving America's Got Talent set in Pasadena on Wednesday, after walking off the stage earlier following another jibe from co-host Howie Mandel.

Actress, 51, elegantly donned a brown summer maxi dress paired with sandals, while carrying a chic Christian Dior tote on her shoulder.

Her brunette hair, parted down the middle and adorned with soft curls, was complemented by a set of stylish gold earrings.

Sofia, seemingly fed up with Howie Mandel's repeated jabs at her single status, decided to exit the stage following his second jest about her recent separation from Joe Manganiello, 46."

Manganiello appeared to be moving on amid his divorce from Vergara and was pictured leaving the gym with Caitlin on Wednesday as per Page Six.