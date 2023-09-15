Prince Harry 'switches to shy child', Meghan remains in maternal mode in reaction to crowds

A body language expert has claimed that Prince Harry, who turned 39 on Friday (September 15) and got birthday wishes from Meghan Markle, participants and their families at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, reacted to them in a very British style.



Soon after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in the stadium on Friday, the announcer asked the crowd: 'Is there anybody here celebrating their own special occasion today? 'Anyone's birthday? Oh I think it is someone's birthday. A certain Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, 39 today. Happy birthday! Let's sing along.'

The crowds joined in with a rendition of the song, as Harry clapped along and smiled next to his wife Meghan, before the Duke mouthed 'thank you' to the spectators.

The Duke's response to the crowds was 'very British', claimed body language expert Judi James, according to MailOnline.

'He tilted his head and shrugging and actually diving into his seat quickly to sit low and almost invisible in the excited crowd while the voice over the tannoy asks if it’s ‘anybody’s birthday here today’.



'His closed-mouth smile looks bashful and he turns to the small boy next to him to laugh and chat to deflect some of the attention away from himself. Meghan holds his shoulder and laughs to encourage Harry here but he actually appears reluctant to take the spotlight and happier to settle in and watch the action.'

'A double thumbs-up registers appreciation for the welcome but he’s clearly not wanting to milk the applause at this point. This is a different set of signals between Harry and Meghan because of the modesty from him about his birthday.

'He’s switched more to shy child here while she is in more maternal mode, egging him fondly to enjoy the adulation,' she added.