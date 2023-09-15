Meghan Markle to surprise Prince Harry with 'romantic dinner, personal' gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will seemingly have an 'intimate' dinner on the Duke's 39th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are predicted to mark the Duke of Sussex’s 39th birthday with an intimate celebration as the couple "value their private moments".

According to PR expert Kieran Elsby, while speaking to The Mirror, Prince Harry and Meghan enjoy celebrating milestones privately.

Thus, it would not be surprising if the Suits alum decided on a romantic dinner without the strain of the public eye.

"A romantic dinner is a common choice for couples, and Meghan and Harry certainly value their private moments together. However, given their busy schedules, they might choose to defer the grand celebration until their return to the US, potentially involving their, Archie and Lilibet, in the festivities to create a heart-warming family moment."

Speaking about what Meghan may gift her husband, the expert noted that the Duchess of Sussex demonstrated being thoughtful over the years and would likely give him something that was deeply meaningful.

"Meghan has demonstrated her knack for thoughtful and imaginative gift-giving in the past," he told us.

Kieran added: "She could opt for something profoundly personal, like a heartfelt letter, or select a gift related to one of Harry's passions or hobbies. Or perhaps, she might orchestrate a surprise getaway or a unique experience."