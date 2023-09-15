Queen Rania admires Prince William, Kate Middleton's 'passion' to serve people

Queen Rania showers praises on Prince William and Kate Middleton

Queen Rania of Jordan has expressed her admiration for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s dedication to serve their people.



In an interview with Fox News, Queen Rania said, "What impresses me most about the Prince and Princess of Wales is their passion."

While sharing attributes of the Prince of Wales, Rania shared, "Working alongside Prince William on his environmental award, the Earthshot Prize, it’s obvious how much he cares about protecting and repairing our planet."

The wife of King Abdullah II praised the couple’s commitment to their duties.



"And as for Princess Kate, her support for families and young people in the U.K. is clearly a labor of love," she said.



Earlier, in June, Kate Middleton and Prince William travelled to Jordan to attend the wedding ceremony of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Saudi architect Rajwa Al-Saif.

Hussein’s mother said, "It is always a pleasure to host the Prince and Princess of Wales in Jordan."



The 53-year-old matriarch who is a council member of the Earthshot Prize, William’s environmental program spoke highly of their relationship with the Royals.

"We are so thankful they were able to make the trip for Hussein’s wedding. The ties between Jordan and the U.K. are very strong, and our close friendship with the British royal family goes back generations."





