Prince Harry rings in 39th birthday with German festivities

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pictured at a restaurant as the Duke turns 39

Prince Harry marked his 39th birthday in style as he stuck to German tradition by having a bratwurst sausage along with six beers.

According to MailOnline, the Duke of Sussex was accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle during a night out with pals at Dusseldorf as his highly successful Invictus Games come to a close.

Staff members of the bar claim that the couple was ‘lovely’ as the pair left a ‘big tip’ for the plates of mashed potatoes and red cabbage they enjoyed.

The staff claimed that the Duke of Sussex was in a celebratory mood as he downed six half-pints while Meghan decided on a small drink.

Diners at the bar were asked not to photograph the couple however, some shared that the saw the pair in high spirits.

At some point, the Duke of Sussex was left surprised when a birthday cake was given to him at the end of dinner.

Restaurant over Thea Ungermann said of the Duke: "Harry was a lovely man and was having a very jolly time. Meghan was lovely."



