Ciara bursts into giggles over co-parenting relationship with ex Future

Ciara couldn’t hold in laughter when asked about co-parenting with ex Future

Ciara’s hysterical response to an interview question said everything about her co-parenting relationship with ex-fiancé Future.

The chart-topping musician was asked about what co-parenting with her ex Future was like on an interview with The Shade Room’s Thembi, posted on Thursday.

Instead of answering or dodging the question, the Goodies singer erupted into a laughing fit that lasted for about 15 seconds.

“Thembi, you’re awesome,” she quipped while chuckling away.

Taking the hint, the host responded, “Okay, I feel like that says it all.”

Ciara, 37, and Future, 39, have notoriously been on hostile terms with each other ever since the couple split in 2013.

The ex-couple got engaged in 2013 but broke off the within the year, just two months after their son, Future Zahir, was born.

Not long after their split, it became clear that the pair were having trouble navigating co-parenting when Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Cash, began blasting his baby mama online.

“This b***h got control problems… I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture… the f**kery for 15K a month,” the two-time Grammy award winner tweeted at that time.

In a 2019 episode of Red Table Talk, the Level Up singer admitted that the relationship was unhealthy, and acknowledging that much was “more than half [the battle].”

The Life is Good rapper has since publicly dissed Ciara’s subsequent romantic partners, most recently in his song Turn Yo Clic Up.

“I got it out the field, f**k Russell,” he cussed, taking a jab at Ciara’s current beau, NFL star Russell Wilson, who is raising Future’s son as his own.