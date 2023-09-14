Amber Heard barely features as first trailer for Aquaman 2 released

Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard barely features as first trailer for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has been released.



In the new trailer for the sequel, which is released on 20 December, Mera is seen for just a split second thumping on a glass window underwater.

The relationship between Heard’s character Mera and Jason Momoa’s titular superhero is one of the main focuses of the 2018 film.



Heard claimed her role had been 'pared down' due to her defamation trial against her ex-husband Depp.

During the trial, Heard testified that her role was significantly cut down after Depp’s legal team called her abuse claims a “hoax”, adding: "I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film."



Wan, who also directed the first Aquaman, denied that Heard’s trial had played a part in the creative decision-making.



"I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm," the director told Entertainment Weekly.