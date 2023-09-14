US court indicts Hunter Biden on federal gun charges

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden was indicted on Thursday on three felonies related to the possession of a firearm after efforts to reach a plea agreement failed, as per a court document.
Charges were filed in US District Court in Delaware a few weeks after an unanticipated deal with federal prosecutors fell through.
In response to an initial request for comment, neither the White House nor Hunter Biden's lawyer provided a response.
The 53-year-old son of the president was scheduled to enter a plea in federal court in July on misdemeanour criminal tax charges.
On an unrelated gun allegation, his attorneys and the prosecutors had come to a separate pretrial diversion arrangement, CNBC reported.
However, the strategy failed when the presiding judge questioned the prosecution and Biden's lawyer about the specifics of the arrangement.
Attorney General Merrick Garland's special counsel in charge of Hunter Biden's case, US Attorney David Weiss, hinted earlier in September that an indictment would be brought before the end of the month.
Pakistan police had earlier said Sharif, Batool and Malik voluntarily returned to Britain with prior knowledge of...
NTSB said that only the pilot was on the plane and had flown a hunter and equipment into the area
Malia Obama has grown up with distinctive sense of style, complimented by sophisticated casual clothing
Michelle Obama has been spending September vacation in Spain
Zeus was "very laid back" but also strong-minded and so tall that he'd drink out of the kitchen sink
Sara Sharif was found dead in southern UK town of Woking on August 10