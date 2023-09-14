Prince Edward attends Commonwealth Youth Awards to celebrate milestone

King Charles III's younger brother, Prince Edward, appeared in high spirits as he attended the prestigious Commonwealth Youth Awards at St James's Palace on Thursday.

The royal family shared a photo from the event to their official Instagram, showing Edward grinning while handing the visibly delighted activist her award.

The photo was captioned: "The Duke of Edinburgh has attended The Commonwealth Youth Awards at St James’s Palace, celebrating 50 years of the programme.



"Young people, including environmentalists, innovators and human rights activists, were recognised for their remarkable work across the Commonwealth."

In the picture, the Duke of Edinburg is seen presenting Maya Kirti Nanan her Commonwealth Young Person of the Year Award and certificate, alongside Commonwealth Secretary General, Baroness Scotland of Asthal.

Maya, from Trinidad and Tobago, founded the Siblings and Friends Network, which supports people on the autism spectrum in the country.



Edward appeared in high spirits at the event as This year marked the 50th anniversary of the Commonwealth Youth Programme (CYP).