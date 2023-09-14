Ashley Roberts ‘SHOCKS’ fans with Amanda Holden's 'unexpected' gift"

Ashley Roberts received an unusual gift she received on her 42nd birthday while appearing at the Heart FM Studios on Thursday.

The Pussycat Dolls star received a delightful surprise filled with balloons, treats, and a particularly comical present from her co-host, Amanda Holden.

Ashley, who looked stunning in a figure-hugging blue mini dress from MICHAEL Michael Kors' Fall 2023 collection, took to the airwaves to share Amanda's unique gift—a bikini with Ashley's own face printed on it.

To complete her look, Ashley paired the dress with white heels and a white Balenciaga bag. She wore her blonde locks in an elegant up-do and carried a bouquet of flowers as she left the studio following her celebratory day.

Surprising her co-host during the breakfast show, the BGT judge, 52, brought in a birthday cake for Ashley.

Observing the package Ashley said: 'It's wrapped in pink paper! Oh my god it's a bikini with my face on it. You know how I love a bikini, I don't really wear much else during the summer.'



Ashley's third gift was a cushioned doll with her face on it.

It comes after Ashley showed off her sensational curves last month in her latest Instagram video while on holiday in Croatia.