ATC sends Yasmin Rashid on 14-day judicial remand

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Yasmin Rashid. — X/@VishalSehgal4U/File

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Yasmin Rashid to jail on a 14-day judicial remand in a case linked to alleged remarks against state institutions and riots on May 9.

The May 9 riots were triggered almost across the country after deposed prime minister Imran Khan’s arrest in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

The police produced Rashid before the ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan on the expiry of her previous five-day physical remand. On September 9, the ATC granted police a five-day physical remand of the PTI leader for allegedly delivering an incendiary speech against the state institutions at Lahore’s Sherpao Bridge and the May 9 riots.

In August, new offences, under sections 121 (waging or attempting to wage a war or abetting in waging of war against Pakistan), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempting to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty) and 146 (rioting) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), were added to all the FIRs related to May 9 riots.

At the outset of today’s hearing, the police did not seek further extension in her physical remand. At this, the court sent the PTI leader to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.

Rashid’s plea for treatment approved

Separately, the ATC approved Rashid’s — a cancer patient — plea for treatment and ordered the jail authorities to take her to the hospital for cancer tests.

The 74-year-old incarcerated PTI leader filed her application with the ATC a day earlier. The court, however, issued its written order in this regard on Thursday (today). In her plea, Rashid sought permission to undergo cancer tests at the hospital.