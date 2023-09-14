Shocking claims about Meghan Markle's new book kill hope of reconciliation

Meghan Markle, who's currently in Germany to support her husband Prince Harry at his Invictus Games, is writing her memoirs, which is expected to make certain intimate revelations of the royal family that may worry more than one in the royal family.

In addition, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, is also preparing a book with her memoirs in which, according to a source, she will "leave no stone unturned" about her life as a royal.



After the scandal sparked by the Netflix series 'Harry & Meghan', in which some revelations were made that made the royal family uncomfortable, Meghan's tell-all memoir is expected to add fuel to the fire and add to the controversy.



Now, with rumors of an alleged biography of Meghan, the royal family is expected to be more defensive than ever. The book would be part of a deal Meghan and Harry signed in 2012 with publisher Penguin Random House.

Royal expert Tom Bower, the author of Revenge: Meghan and Harry and the war between the Windsors, revealed the news on the Duchess's next career move.

'My information is that she is writing her memoirs and it will be a huge money-spinner,' He told GB News.

It comes after her husband's bombshell memoir Spare was released in January, and more recently his Netflix documentary Heart of Invictus.