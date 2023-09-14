Newly-wed Chris Evans 'ready' to have kids with Alba Baptista: 'So excited'

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista made their relationship official at the beginning of this year

Chris Evans is ready to take the next step with his wife, Alba Baptista.

The Captain America star is looking forward to start a family of his own with the Warrior Nun star, only days after the couple was reported to be married.

The loved-up pair tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a private estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts last week, surrounded by close friends and family.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source revealed, "Chris has been in love with Alba for a while. They share a special connection and are so happy to be husband and wife.”

They went on to explain that the Gifted star had already been prepared to settle down amid his successful career and believes Baptista is the just right person to do it with.

“Chris is in a really great place in his life. He feels happy with his career and was ready to settle down. He's thrilled about this new chapter and is so excited to have a family with Alba one day," the source shared.

Evans made his relationship with the actress official by posting a wholesome compilation of the couple scaring off each other on his Instagram Stories on New Years’ Day this year.