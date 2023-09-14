Jojo Siwa shares Boot Camp Training for Special Forces makes her 'psycho'

JoJo Siwa put everything she had into getting ready for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

The Dance Moms alum, 20, told People magazine that she took the boot camp training for season 2 of the Fox reality show very seriously — that she called out her co-stars Nick Viall and Tyler Cameron if they weren't following orders.

“I was psycho. I would stand at the door and be like, ‘Nick, your bottom left button. Tyler, your right shoe. Phone... Not phone. Instead of phone, wallet, keys, you say hat, gloves, armband. Your zipper's undone. Your button's undone. Everyone, we're wearing this, this and that,’” she recalled Tuesday at a Los Angeles press event for the show.

Siwa added the Bachelor Nation stars kept her calm despite going into drill sergeant mode with her.

“I'm lucky that I had Nick there and I'm lucky that I had Tyler there and Bode [Miller] and we all got super close, but definitely Nick and Tyler is who I was like, ‘Thank God I have these people here. Because if I didn't have y'all, nah,’” she continues.

Viall, 42, expressed his feelings, saying he felt “lucky” to have met Siwa. “Maybe there was a world in which JoJo and I would've made friends and became fast friends, but certainly Special Forces brought us together, and I anticipate being each other's lives for a long time,” he told the outlet.