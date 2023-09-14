Royal Family banned from continuing cruel 175-year-old tradition

The Royal family will no longer be able to continue their 175-year-old tradition on the nearby estate at of their Balmoral Castle.

The royals have been shooting, deer stalking and fishing on the Abergeldie estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, as a pastime since 1852.

Queen Victoria and Prince Albert purchased the property at the time because they fell in love with the countryside. The estate went up for sale in 2020 and the new owner has ended his royal lease, per the New York Post.

The ending of the lease means that King Charles and all members of his family are now banned from using the property freely.

Abergeldie’s new owner, Alastair Storey, is planning to revamp the grounds of the estate, per the planning documents.

Storey is aiming to “transform” the existing buildings around to Clachanturn Farmhouse and other buildings on the vast grounds.

The changes are being made to “facilitate accommodation for the running of the estate and will include a social space for paying visitors to support the sporting activities on the estate,” via The Telegraph.

Since the new owner is also planning to make private hunting lodges, there is no ban on the sport of hunting on the estate.

The news comes two months after a detailed report published by the Guardian revealed that the King Charles’ private estate at Sandringham in Norfolk has been linked to the deaths and disappearances of a string of legally protected birds over the past two decades.