King Charles, William, Kate slammed for no support to Team UK at Invictus Games

Prince William (L), King Charles (C) and Kate Middleton (R) would lend their support to athletes performing at an international level but remained mum at Prince Harry's Invictus Games

King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with other senior royals, have been called out for their lack of acknowledgement for the Armed Forces participating in Prince Harry's Invictus Games.

Veterans and athletes expressed frustration over the royal family’s silence while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have cheered them on from the stands in Germany.

As per a PR expert, according to Express, the royal family’s move to be radio silent made them look "mean-spirited and petty".

Furthermore former Royal Marine Ben McBean, who notably is a double-amputee and gave Prince Harry inspiration to create the games, said that the royal family "should have just given the lads a shout-out".

While understanding the Sussexes’ icy relationship with the royal family, McBean slammed the Prince of Wales for showing no support to veterans.

He was quoted saying to a national newspaper: "It’s like when we went to Afghanistan, no one supported the war, but they supported the troops. It’s the same thing.”

However, a palace source refuted the claims and said that the royal family simply do not prefer being involved in other members’ professional endeavours.

Despite this, many athletes noted that the royal family, when presented with an opportunity, would send their well wishes to athletes competing in other international events in the drop of a hat.