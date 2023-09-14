Ellen DeGeneres to make television comeback one year after cancelled talk show

Ellen Degeneres embarks on a new television adventure with a starring role in her wildlife documentary, Saving the Gorillas: Ellen’s Next Adventure, set to be released on September 23rd.

A year after The Ellen DeGeneres Show went off the air, its namesake is making her big comeback to television with a two-hour documentary special centring on gorilla conversation.

The programme will stream on September 23rd on the Discovery Channel, a day before World Gorilla Day. It will then air again on World Gorilla Day on September 24th on Animal Planet.

The special will also stream on Discovery+ and Max.

The documentary is the latest venture of the well-known animal lover’s passion project, undertaken with her wife Portia, for protecting gorilla populations, which first manifested in The Ellen Degeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda last year.

In the documentary, the infamous talk show host also pays tribute to primatologist Dian Fossey.

“Every single thing has led me to just have a big enough platform to say, ‘Look at the work Dian Fossey did,” Degeneres admits.

“There’s nothing that keeps you more present, more in the moment, than sitting with gorillas,” she further states.

The campus, which has hosted over 40,000 visitors from around the globe including local school children, aids in research and collaboration for the conservation of gorillas and the surrounding biodiversity.

Saving the Gorillas follows the process and aftermath of building this facility, which sits adjacent to the Volcanoes National Park.