Jean Boht, One of Britain’s Most Loved Actresses, Dies at 91

Jean Boht, the beloved star of the BBC sitcom Bread, died on September 12, 2023, at the age of 91. She had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease.



Boht was best known for her role as Nellie Boswell, the acid-tongued matriarch of the Boswell family in Bread. The sitcom ran from 1986 to 1991 and was a huge success, with over 20 million viewers at its peak. Boht's performance was critically acclaimed, and she won the British Comedy Award for Best Actress in 1989.

In addition to her work on Bread, Boht had a long and successful career in theater and television. She appeared in productions such as The Importance of Being Earnest, Hedda Gabler, and King Lear. She also had roles in shows such as Softly, Softly, Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em, and Grange Hill.

Boht was born in Bebington, England in 1932. She began her acting career on stage in the early 1960s, and made her television debut in 1967. She quickly established herself as a versatile and talented actress, with a gift for comedy and drama alike.

Boht's death is a loss to the entertainment industry and to her many fans. She was a beloved actress who brought joy to millions of people through her work. She will be remembered for her iconic role in Bread and for her many other memorable performances.