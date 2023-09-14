Kelsea Ballerini shows new ink on MTV VMAs red carpet

Kelsea Ballerini displayed her new tattoo on Tuesday night at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.



The country singer, who turned 30 the same day, walked the red carpet with boyfriend Chase Stokes and turned around for the cameras to show off a hummingbird tattoo on her mid-back.

Before going on stage to perform, Ballerini posed for a picture at the awards ceremony with the tattoo visible.

“about to perform on the freaking @vmas on my freaking 30th birthday pinch me and tune in,” she captioned the post.

Ballerini told MTV before the performance that Stokes and her matching red outfits were an original idea of hers. A custom silk Mônot gown with a cutaway in the front was worn by Ballerini. Stokes, 30, wore a black shirt, white trousers, and black shoes with a red blazer over top.

“It's too much to really process if I'm being so honest with you,” Ballerini said. “I'm overstimulated in every way. To be able to perform on an all-genre show like this and represent country music (hopefully well) but also just myself — I feel like it's been such a huge year in my personal life and in my career and I feel really happy to be able to present that tonight. My mom's here, my man's here, my friends are here. I'm happy.”

The Penthouse singer shared the stage with several superstars, including Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Demi Lovato, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Olivia Rodrigo, Anitta, Stray Kids, and the ceremony's host, Nicki Minaj, amongst others.

