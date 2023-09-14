Adam Sandler’s ‘The I Missed You Tour,’ promises surprise guest at opening show in Vancouver

Adam Sandler’s back with a new comedy tour, all the way starting from Canada to Denver, USA.



The comedian is back on the road for a series of comedic performances in North America through the end of the year.

The 25-city The I Missed You Tour, organized by Live Nation, will launch in October, and Sandler plans to introduce a "surprise guest" for the first performance on October 12 at Vancouver's Rogers Arena.

The tour will then go to the United States, stopping in Seattle, Portland, Washington, Las Vegas, and Memphis, Tennessee, before coming to an end on December 12 at Denver's Ball Arena.

After completing his sold-out Adam Sandler Live Tour earlier this year, Sandler launched his Sammi Cohen-directed Netflix original comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah in August.

Sandler also produced and acted in the comedy alongside his daughters Sadie and Sunny.

Despite being a well-liked actor on the big screen, Sandler began his career as a stand-up comic before joining Saturday Night Live in 1990 as a writer and subsequently as a cast member.