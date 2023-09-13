Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast reunite for new Audible Slayers story: Deets inside

Buffy the Vampire Slayer stars have recently reunited for a new audible story with Spike (James Marsters) as the hero.



According to Entertainment Weekly, the new story titled Audible's Slayers: A Buffyverse Story is an audio original set 20 years after the series finale and features Marsters reenacting his role along with Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary, and Danny Strong and a newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes.

The official synopsis revealed the story starts with Spike, who has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, will “convince the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more”.

“I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief,” said Marsters in an interview with EW.

The actor added, “I am excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling.”

Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, stated, “Slayers: A Buffyverse Story offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult-classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride.”

“The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors,” remarked Ghiazza.

Meanwhile, Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will premiere on October 12.