Gordon Ramsay expresses his apprehension over having sixth baby in family

Gordon Ramsay expresses his apprehension over having a sixth baby in family

Gordon Ramsay has recently expressed his apprehension of adding a sixth baby in his family.



Speaking to Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett on the Dish podcast, Gordon, who shares five children with wife Tana, revealed, “I’ve got a little secret… Tana wants another one.”

However, the famous chef confessed he doesn’t want to add another baby in the family.

“It’s like going to school, going out for dinner in two buses. And secondly, I’m going to be the oldest (expletive) at school. Who’s your grandad?” remarked Gordon.

The TV star continued, “And what about sports day? The egg and spoon race. What am I going to do?”

“So, I’d love another one, but no,” he added.

Gordon also joked how his four-year-old child, Oscar, following his father's footsteps after complaining about the food at his school during his first week.

“He didn’t want to wear his blazer. He said, ‘Dad, it’s too itchy’. And he said, ‘the food’s not good’.

Gordon replied to his son, “I said, son, BYO. He said, ‘what does that mean?" I said, ‘bring your own’. So, he’s got his own lunchbox, it’s all prepped, he’s got his finger sandwiches.”

Gordon also shared his fathering skills improved with each child, adding, “Everything you did wrong first time round, you do so much better.”

“He’s growing up at such a rate of knots. He’s like a little adult at four because he’s got four big siblings that he answers to,” concluded the chef.