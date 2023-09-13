Timothée Chalamet may just be ‘a rebound’ for Kylie Jenner, says The View’s Alyssa

File Footage

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s new romance was the topic of discussion on the latest episode of The View.



On September 12, the show’s panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin shared her thoughts about the unexpected pairing, stating, “I think we're probably overthinking this.”

Griffin believed that Chalamet could be a “rebound” for Jenner just like her sisters.

“Both of her sisters, or at least Kim, rebounded with a scrawny white guy and was perfectly happy for a little bit, so it may just be a rebound,” said the panelist.

Griffin recalled Kardashians’ nine-month romance with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson after her split from ex-husband Kanye West.

Similarly, Jenner and the father of her children, Travis Scott, reportedly broke up over the holidays or in early January. They both share daughter Stormi and son Aire Webster.

Another panelist, Sara Haines mentioned that Jenner was “breaking with the family type of dating rappers and professional athletes”.

Denying Griffin’s opinion, Haines remarked, “They're both the same age. They probably have a lot in common.”

Joy Behar, on the other hand, took aim at the Kardashian-Jenner brood, saying, “Kylie Jenner and whole Kardashian family do not have the vibe of being brilliant.”

“All they care about is plastic surgery and their big behinds. It's not like a big intellectual group of people. Sorry. We're not talking about Bernard Baruch here,” commented Behar.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Chalamet reportedly met in January of this year and sparked dating rumors in April. They confirmed their romance with a brief kiss on Beyonce’s concert last week.