Royal Family breaks tradition to respond to rumour started by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle appeared to have made a wrong judgement when it came to the Royal Family, and the Royal members have finally responded to the claims.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond pointed out to OK! Magazine that Meghan made suggested that the Royal Family is standoffish in private.

“I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside,” Meghan said in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

“That there is a forward-facing way of being and then you close the door and ‘phew I can relax now’ but that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me.”

Last week, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Anne appeared in Mike Tindall’s The Good, the Bad and the Rugby podcast.

The expert said that Meghan’s point was disproven by the light-hearted and hilarious podcast. Bond noted that Mike and his cohosts had a ‘wonderful way of teasing out little titbits’ about royal life ‘glimpse’ into how the family get on with one another in private.

“The picture we got from this podcast was of a family very far removed from the one described by Meghan when she complained about how formal and standoffish she found them,” Bond surmised.

“They are a family where trust is everything. And it obviously takes a certain amount of time to build up trust. If that surprised Meghan, then she was being naive.”

Per the philosophy of the Royal Family, especially late Queen Elizabeth II, they should "never complain and never explain." However, the working royals seemed to have responded cleverly to the matter.