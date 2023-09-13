Meghan Markle's 'sweet' nickname for ex Trevor Engelson is better than Prince Harry's

Meghan Markle has given Prince Harry and her ex-husband Trevor Engelson nicknames

While Meghan Markle has a sweet moniker for her husband Prince Harry her nickname for her ex-husband Trevor Engelson turned out to be even better.

In Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries it emerged that the former Suits actress would call her husband Haz or just H however, during Meghan’s marriage with Engelson, the royal seemingly put greater thought into his nickname.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, while speakng to OK! Magazine the former actress would lovingly called Trevor 'Trevity-Trev-Trev'.

The development came after he revealed that the film production company owner was offered lucrative deals to bring his marriage to Markle to light in the form of a memoir.

Neil said: "Many agents have offered him big deals and big money when Meghan was at the height of her fame. I would think that he will take stock and look at all options."

Speaking about Markle's reaction to the possibility of a tell-all book, Neil said that she "is bound to be petrified" as her ex husband "would truly have a remarkable story".