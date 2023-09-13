Chase Stokes pens sweet birthday note for girlfriend Kelsea Ballerini

Chase Stokes dedicated a sweet birthday post to his girlfriend and singer Kelsea Ballerini on her 30th birthday.
Taking to Instagram, the Outer Banks actor shared a carousel of photos comprising of couple’s sweet intimate moments.
"Dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you Ballerini. I love you," the actor captioned the post.
As per reports, the country singer and the One Of Us Is Lying star were first linked together in January.
Later, in July, the 30-year-old singer opened up about their relationship in an interview with Stylecaster.
"He’s also a Virgo, we’re very similar; we’re both Labrador Retrievers in human form," she said.
The songwriter further added, "It doesn’t take much conversation to be on the same page, which is nice. It’s been half a year and it’s been great."
During a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chase spoke highly of his girlfriend.
He said, "She seriously is the best human being on planet Earth and she's so damn talented."
"Just to see her music and her shine in the ways that she is in recent times, it's been beautiful."
Recently, the couple showed up in a matching red-hot outfits at MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
