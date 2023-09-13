Oprah Winfrey breaks silence on Maui charity funds backlash: ‘took focus off’

Oprah Winfrey has recently broken silence on charity funds criticism that she launched with Dwayne Johnson to help Maui wildfire victims



Two weeks ago, Winfrey and Johnson decided to begin the People’s Fund of Maui and revealed in a video that the “funds would be directly distributed to those in need who were affected by the fires in the historical area Lahaina”.

However, netizens slammed Winfrey and Johnson for asking fans to add in some money even though they started the fund with $10 million.

On September 12, Winfrey appeared on CBS Mornings with co-author Arthur C. Brooks to promote their book Build the Life You Want: The Art and Science of Getting Happier.

During the interview, Winfrey was questioned about the online attacks over the fund they began.

While taking a lesson from her new book, Winfrey replied, “Well, this is a really great point about being happier in the midst of an onslaught of being terrorised and vilified online.”

“I will say this. I came out of this experience with so much more compassion for young kids, because I was thinking, what if I didn't really know who I am? It will take you out,” said the TV personality.

Winfrey stated, “So, all of the online attacks, lies, conspiracy theories, really took the focus off of what was the most important thing, which is the people of Maui.”

“This idea came about because I was on the ground, talking to lots of people, trying to figure out how I can best help,” explained the talk show host.

Winfrey added, “Then I started talking to people and people really wanted their own agency.”