Pakistan Women's Beach Volleyball team secure maiden win in first international match

KARACHI: Pakistan Women's Beach Volleyball team on Wednesday clinched a narrow win and beat Kyrgyzstan in their first-ever international match in the Central Asian Women’s Beach Volleyball Championship.
The Girls in Green in their inaugural international match, showed remarkable resilience and perseverance and made a strong comeback despite losing the first set 21-11.
The second set saw the Green Shirts make a strong comeback with a 14-21 win against the central Asian state. In the decisive and final third set, Pakistan secured a narrow lead and won the set by 13-15.
The team are now gearing up for their second match, set to take place this evening, where they will face Uzbekistan in hopes of furthering their remarkable journey in the Central Asia Championship.
Remember, the team participated in a preparatory camp ahead of the event in Islamabad along with other members of the Pakistan women's volleyball team.
They reached Bangladesh via Doha on Sunday to participate in the competition. Mohammad Zahid has travelled with the team as the coach.
The event is taking place at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and will conclude on 15th September. Other than the hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan, teams from India, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan are participating in the event.
