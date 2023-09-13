Why K-pop girl group 'BLACKPINK' skipped 2023 MTV VMAs

BLACKPINKs’ Pink Venom won Group Of The Year award at VMAs

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has decided to skip the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) despite being nominated, leaving their fans in distress.

The South Korean all-girl band consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa were not in attendance to grace the red carpet or the main event with their presence.

BLACKPINKs’ Pink Venom was nominated in four different categories including: Best K-Pop video, Best Choreography, Best Art Direction, and Best Editing.

However, the K-pop star girls won Group Of The Year award for their song Black Venom.

As per Elle, the exact whereabouts of the members of BLACKPINK were not known during the ceremony of VMAs 2023, Rosé was seen in New York prior to the event.

Earlier, Rosé was spotted with Taylor Swift at Electric Lady Studios on September 9.

The K-pop group’s fans speculated that the girls must have a busy schedule as BLACKPINK is gearing up to perform at a sold out finale of their Born Pink World Tour in Seoul, as per reports.

This year proved to be the most successful for the Korean girl group as they became the first K-pop art to headline Coachella in April.

Talking about their massive achievement, Rosé told Billboard that, "It feels absolutely unreal."



"I think performing for Coachella in 2019 was a moment that really woke us up as BLACKPINK—to be motivated, to dream on and dream big. But we never expected anything as big as being the headliner of a festival we’ve all grown up admiring and hoping someday we could find ourselves in the crowd of."



