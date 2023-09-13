Kris Jenner gears up to launch her own clothing brand: report

Kris Jenner is working on a clothing line

Kris Jenner is reportedly planning to launch a clothing line of her own.

The 60-year-old momager is expected to follow into the footsteps of her millionaire daughters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and plaster her name under an apparel line.

She has filed an application with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to secure the rights to her own name, i.e., Kris Jenner, reported via TMZ.

In the application, the businesswoman revealed she wishes to stamp a ton of different clothing items, including sweatshirts, sweatpants, jackets, loungewear, and more.

The prospective brand is also expected to cater to footwear, socks, as well as headwear.

This is not the first time Kris has filed a petition to lock up rights to her name. In 2011, she submitted application for similar branding, however, no announcement was made pertaining to a launch, prompting the mark to be abandoned in ’15.