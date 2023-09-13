Selena Gomez steals show for disparaging reaction at Chris Brown nomination

Selena Gomez has been caught into something that she never wanted to during VMAs 2023.



The Only Murders in the Building star sneered look get caught for all the wrong reasons when Chris Brown’s name called during nominations for Best R&B.

Although the award was won by SZA in the respective category for Shirt, but for Single Soon singer it was a visible fleeting moment. Brown got nod for How Does It Feel, his collaboration with Chloe.

Gomez has never openly criticised Brown in any way. However, the singer, songwriter, and rapper's reputation in the industry isn't quite immaculate. For an incident involving his then-girlfriend Rihanna, Brown entered a guilty plea to felony domestic abuse charges in 2009. This resulted in Brown being sentenced to community service, five years of probation, and domestic violence therapy.

Later, in 2011, the restraining order Rihanna held against Brown was changed at the urging of both of their attorneys. Both vocalists are permitted to participate in joint appearances at award ceremonies under the revised "level one order."

That is by no means Brown's sole legal problem. Over the years, Brown has been involved in altercations with Drake and his entourage, a parking space brawl with Frank Ocean, an accused hit-and-run, a misdemeanour assault charge for hitting a fan, and a probation violation that landed him in jail. There was also the civil assault case from the previous year.

Brown was sued in 2022 by a woman who claimed that he had drugged and raped her in 2020 at Sean "Diddy" Combs' Miami Beach residence. The case, which the woman sought $20 million for, was finally dismissed because no one was prosecuted. Brown has refuted every charge brought against him.

Fans have previously been drawn to Gomez's facial expressions during the 2023 Video Music Awards. Some people made fun of Gomez earlier in the evening for her speechless response to Olivia Rodrigo's rendition of Vampire.