This Morning suffers major setback

Holly Willoughby and the team at This Morning are leading the heartfelt tributes for their guest, Matty Lock, who tragically passed away at the age of 19.

Willoughby and her co-host Dermot O'Leary expressed their deep condolences for the loss of a truly remarkable and kind member of their studio.

The delightful teenager had been a frequent guest on the show, where he enthusiastically reviewed vacuum cleaners—an obsession he had nurtured since the tender age of two when he received his first toy Henry hoover.

Besides his passion for cleaning appliances, Matty was actively involved in the Labour Party and had recently shared his pride in becoming a councillor in his hometown of Maghull, Merseyside.

In a somber moment at the beginning of Monday's program, Dermot O'Leary conveyed the sad news, saying, "We want to start with some sad news today. One of the members of our extended This Morning family, Matty Lock, who you might remember, sadly passed away this weekend."

Willoughby added: 'He was a much-loved member of our team who never failed to bring joy and more to our studio with an infectious passion for gadgets and technology. He was truly unique.'

After his death, final photos of Matty – who made several appearances on This Morning to review vacuum cleaners and general mechanics – were unearthed on social media. Last month, he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share snaps of his local area.

Some of his photos were simply of the Magull area and one was a selfie with a colleague as they both donned red high-vis vests while sweeping up the rubbish and leaves from the ground.

He was seen helping the local community in the final photo taken before his death at age 19.

Matty and his colleague looked happy as they showed off their pearly whites for the camera. He wrote: "Great work by Cllr Ken Hughes clearing the subway today, we have washed the walls and cut the hedges."