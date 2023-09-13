Selena Gomez meme: Singer fires back after being mocked at VMAs 2023

Selena Gomez is not apologetic for her elaborate reactions over Chris Brown’s nomination announcement at the 2023 MTV VMAs.
The 30-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story to call out social media users sharing her reaction stills from the award show and create memes.
“I’ll never be a meme again,” she shot at her trolls. “I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself.”
“Much love,” Gomez added.
The pop star’s statement comes in response to a clip of her revolting reaction as the name of Chris Brown as one of the nominees was announced in the Best R&B Category during the show.
Fans lauded Gomez for her reaction, owing to the rapper’s controversial past after he was accused of domestic violence by her ex-girlfriend Rihanna.
“Selena Gomez grimacing and not clapping when a Chris Brown song was said during the nominees… love her,” wrote a fan on X, formerly Twitter.
“Selena Gomez being the only one for real in this packed room of hypocrites and not praising Chris Brown’s abusive (expletive). LOVE HER,” enthused.
Selena Gomez looked shocked as the stage began to collapse during Olivia Rodrigo's performance at MTV VMAs 2023
Selena Gomez's 2023 VMAs look has been hailed as one of her best yet
Meghan Markle shows off $100k ring at Prince Harry's Invictus Games
'Dancing with the Stars' counts Sharna Burgess out in Season 32