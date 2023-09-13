VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez ‘traumatised’ after Olivia Rodrigo’s onstage ‘accident’

Selena Gomez was seemingly unimpressed from Olivia Rodrigo’s performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday.

The Déjà vu singer, 20, opened the night with a medley of the songs from her newest album Guts. During the performance, when the singer began the song Vampire, the set appeared to be faltering mid-show.

A confused looking Rodrigo looked on as a red drape fell causing sparks to fly. Immediately, a man from the backstage crew came forward to escort Rodrigo out of harm’s way.

Amid the chaos, the camera panned to Gomez, who looked somewhat horrified and cringed about the situation.

In videos circulating online of the moment, the Single Soon crooner, 31, raised her hand to her temples as her eyes widened. Meanwhile, Rodrigo exited the stage and lights went out.

However, the stage collapsing was staged since Rodrigo returned to continue the rest of her performance.

Meanwhile, Gomez’s reaction became a part of an online debate with fans claiming that Rare Beauty founder was “literally bored out of her mind.”

Many people assumed the Calm Down singer was being shady towards Rodrigo as she is rumoured to feud with her bestie, Taylor Swift.

“Selena being weird towards Nicki [Minaj] and Olivia.. but she’s supposedly the ’nice innocent girl’ that’s an EVIL mean girl.”

However, fans responded that she just seemed worried.

One user tweeted that the singer seemed “traumatized” from the fake stage malfunction.



