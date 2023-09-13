Extraterrestrial life? Ufologist Jaime Maussan's show of 'alien corpses' virtually abducts Mexico City

People are once again doubting the truth about aliens after an odd display of corpses claimed to be of extraterrestrial non-human lifeforms before Mexico's Congress of the Union in Mexico City, which totally enthralled UFO (unidentified flying object) enthusiasts.

Jaime Maussan, a journalist and ufologist, organised an official ceremony in the Mexican capital to display two purported alien bodies in the national Congress, Marca reported.

According to Mexican media, Maussan claimed that the unusual corpses are 1,000 years old as he, under oath, addressed members of the Mexican government and US officials stating his findings.

The two little "non-human" bodies were displayed for all to see in windowed boxes. The tiny mummified specimens were found in Cusco, Peru, and are thought to be 1,000 years old.

The event that Muassan organised was co-hosted by a group of scientists. Additionally present was the executive director of 'Americans for Safe Aerospace' and a former US Navy pilot Ryan Graves.

Graves is one of the US military officials who confessed in court that the US was storing and repairing retrieved UFOs.

The UFO specimens, Maussan assured, were recently studied at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM), where scientists were able to draw DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating.

"These specimens are not part of our terrestrial evolution... These aren't beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilised," Maussan told attendees, under oath.