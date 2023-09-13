MTV awards: Shakira gears up to receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Shakira is set to be honoured with one of the evening's most prestigious accolades: the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The music sensation made a dazzling entrance at the MTV Video Music Awards held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Thursday.

The 46-year-old Whenever, Wherever sensation turned heads in a stunning metallic gown that accentuated her curves. The gown featured a seductive thigh-high slit and tasteful cut-outs along the waist.

Shakira exuded radiance as she posed gracefully on the pink carpet, her long chestnut hair styled in loose ringlets cascading past her chest. Her makeup was on point with dramatic mascara, a touch of pink blush, and a rosy lip tint.

Adding to the heartwarming moment, the music icon was accompanied by her two sons, Sasha, aged seven, and Milan, aged nine, both of whom she shares with her former partner Gerard Pique.

Shakira's presence at the event was doubly special as she had been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award a month earlier.

Notably, the music icon is not only set to receive this esteemed award but will also grace the stage with a live performance. Additionally, she's in the running for four Moon Person trophies, including Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for TQG with Karol G, as well as Best Latin Song for both TQG and Acróstico.