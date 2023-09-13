Irina Shayk spotted at Tom Brady’s apartment after beach vacation with Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk was seen getting into Tom Brady’s apartment after a recent cosy beach vacation with Bradley Cooper.



Monday afternoon, the ex-quarterback arrived at his Tribeca apartment but remained in his SUV for around 20 minutes before the supermodel showed up separately.

Then, after waiting in her luxury SUV for almost ten minutes until Brady arrived, Shayk hurried inside the luxurious apartment building.

The rest of the afternoon is said to have been spent inside by the lovers.

Shayk, who earlier that morning walked the Michael Kors 2023 runway show in a black leather and velvet dress, made the visit just after she exited the runway during New York Fashion Week.

The mother of one was seen arriving at the former athlete's residence wearing a layered dress, the same outfit she wore to the star-studded event.

Black Adidas sneakers, a black Hermès crossbody bag, and black thin rectangular sunglasses completed her ensemble as accessories. Additionally, Shayk pulled her hair back into a braided ponytail.

Brady, 46, on the other hand, dressed more casually for their reunion.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout sported a black hooded sweatshirt, white Nike sneakers, a backward baseball cap, and black joggers.

Brady took off his cap and pulled his black hood over his head while he waited in his car.

The meeting between Shayk and the football champion was the first time the two had been seen together in public following her encounter with Cooper.

The 48-year-old Silver Linings Playbook actor and the Russian beauty, who dated from 2015 to 2019, shared a smile and held each other close two weeks ago while on holiday in Italy with their 6-year-old daughter, Lea de Seine.