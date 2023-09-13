Liam Payne 'hospitalized for severe kidney pain' during Lake Como anniversary with Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne's romantic holiday in Lake Como, Italy with girlfriend Kate Cassidy took a distressing turn as the One Direction singer was rushed to the hospital due to severe kidney pain.

This recent health setback follows Liam's announcement last month about the cancellation of his South America tour due to a "serious kidney infection," which had previously landed him in the hospital.

Insiders revealed that the couple was marking their one-year anniversary when Liam fell ill at their vacation residence, necessitating his transportation to the hospital by ambulance.

Currently, Liam remains in the hospital, where he is expected to stay for several days while medical professionals work to diagnose and address his condition.

A source close to the situation commented, "Liam is in a bad way, but he's in the best place he can be, and finally, doctors will be able to get to the bottom of what is going on."

Liam is deeply disappointed that his romantic getaway with Kate has been marred by his health issues.

However, it's been a source of solace that Kate has been by his side to assist him during this challenging time.

Doctors are conducting a comprehensive battery of tests to gain a thorough understanding of the underlying issue, which they suspect may have been developing for some time and worsening.

Last month, Liam Payne shared the heart-wrenching news of the cancellation of his upcoming tour, as doctors had instructed him to "rest and recover."



